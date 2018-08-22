Gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee stops in Jackson as part of ‘Believe in Tennessee’ tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bill Lee kicked off his “Believe in Tennessee” tour the day after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary in early August. He says he believes Tennessee can lead the nation.

“I believe that West Tennessee is a critical component of that. That’s why we’re spending the day going to five counties across West Tennessee,” he said.

After riding across the state in a tractor and doing 100 town hall meetings, Bill Lee says his wife was surprised when he said to get back in the RV for 95 counties in 95 days.

“Madison County was very good to me in that campaign, and we really believe that there’s momentum for that campaign,” he said. “We’re really encouraged about what’s going to happen in November.”

He says Tennessee is a good state to live in right now. “We have traveled all across this state, and I continue to believe that people want a good job, and a good school for their kid and a safe neighborhood,” he said.

However, he says “good” is not enough. “It’s a matter of going from good to great, and that will be our message as we get toward the general election,” Lee said.

And, addressing Karl Dean’s invitation for debates: “We’ll do debates, and we’ve agreed on debates that we’ll be a part of so people can have an opportunity to see where we are different on the issues,” Lee said.

He planned to finish up Wednesday’s part of the tour in Union City.