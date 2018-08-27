Divers search TN River for missing McNairy Co. man

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a McNairy County man continues into the Tennessee River.

West Tennessee divers took to the water Monday morning to assist in the search for Danny McCombs.

McCombs’ family says they haven’t seen the 66-year-old since June 18.

On Monday, dive teams searched Saltillo Landing on the Tennessee River in Hardin County.

“… just ruling this out makes us feel so much better. It eases my mind, my sister’s mind and my mother’s,” said Dakila McCombs, Danny’s daughter.

“Anybody that wants to help, we are more than thankful. We are blessed to everybody that is trying to help us,” Dakila added.

The family reached out to local law enforcement, who brought in the dive team.

James Dunkle with West Tennessee Dive says they planned the search in Saltillo.

“And told them that if they didn’t mind, we were going to come over and look,” Capt. James Dunkle said. “Everybody said that is fine, so we just got together this morning and hopefully can give them peace of mind.”

Dunkle says divers have no reason to believe McCombs may be in the Saltillo Landing area, but family members say he loves to fish and they are using this as a precaution.

The rescue and recovery squad combed the area of the Tennessee River on Monday using sonar.

“Seeing if we locate any objects of interest, and if we do have any objects of interest, we will gear up with our dive gear and we will drop down and investigate what it is,” said Stephen Clark, a volunteer with West Tennessee Dive.

Dunkle described the equipment they use in their searches.

“We have sonar. We have what they call ‘down shock.’ We have two different types of sonar on it. We have probably dive equipment for four to five divers,” Dunkle said.

As the search continues, the family asks for your help.

“If for some reason he is out there and he sees this, we miss him,” Dakila McCombs said. “He’s got two little grand kids, my kids that are 6 and 8, and they really miss their pawpaw.”

If you see McCombs or his truck, contact the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office at 731-645-1004.

McCombs is believed to be in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with the license plate number X27-21J.