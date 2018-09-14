Birdsong Resort & Marina welcomes Hurricane Florence evacuees

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A resort and marina in West Tennessee is opening up for Hurricane Florence evacuees.

“So we are here to help them and be part of the Volunteer State,” Bob Keast, owner of Birdsong Resort and Marina, said.

Keast is no stranger to helping during times of distress.

“I worked at Katrina, been to Ground Zero in New York, and several other major disasters,” Keast said.

This isn’t the first time Birdsong Resort and Marina has helped people during a disaster.

“We did this for Katrina. That’s the most recent one,” Keast said.

Each family that comes will get a fully furnished cabin at no cost to them. Keast says they’ve already had one family come from the East Coast, and two more are on their way.

“It’s all about them and doing God’s work,” Keast said.

Keast says once the families have gone back home to begin cleanup, he hopes they remember one word: hospitality.

“It’s true Southern tradition. We are family oriented. This is my 50th year here. I came when I was 10, and this is a way of life,” Keast said.

Keast also wants people to know they can bring their pets if they’re coming to stay.

For more information on the Birdsong Resort and Marina or if you have a family member evacuating and in need of a place to stay, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.