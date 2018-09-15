Toyota Bodine celebrates 15 years in Jackson with community concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Chairs and blankets filled the lawn at the AMP Saturday evening to celebrate Toyota Bodine’s fifteenth year in Jackson.

“We just started with a handful of employees and two die cast machines back in 2003/2005, and now 300, and still growing,” said Shawn Daly, plant manager at Toyota Bodine.

The free community concert included performances by two of Jackson’s homegrown favorites, including recording artist Brandon Lay. Representatives say every Toyota assembled in North America, includes a vital part produced only in the Hub City.

“The engine block is the heart of the engine that, of course, powers the vehicle,” Daly said.

“It’s crazy, because we have the opportunity to travel all over the country, and obviously you see Toyotas everywhere,” said EMI recording artist Brandon Lay, “so it’s cool to know the engine block in those cars come from my hometown.”

The company also donated two $15,000 checks to the local Boys and Girls Club and RIFA. Thanks to that generous donation, RIFA is unveiled their Bus Stop Café Saturday, that will work to feed hungry children in the community.

“This bus, the Bus Stop Café, with the help of Toyota Bodine, is going to allow us to go out into the neighborhoods and provide a meal to kids during the summer months when they’re not in school,” said Lisa Tillman, executive director of RIFA.

Daly says the company is grateful to be able to give back.

“It’s only because of this wonderful community here in Jackson and our very talented team members, that we’re able to celebrate this fifteen your milestone,” Daly said.

Toyota Bodine representatives say the plant makes more than 1.5 million engine blocks a year.

You can learn more about RIFA and how you can help at rifajackson.org