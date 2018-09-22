A Wet and Cool Start to Fall

Weather Update – Saturday, September 22nd – 11:15 p.m.

Fall is officially here! At 8:54 p.m. CST it marked the beginning of the new season. We had a wet end to our summer, and it will continue to be wet and cool to start the first full week of the new season. Rain had been heavy at times since Friday night, but we’ve been seeing it be more intermittent through tonight. Some storms are possible, especially early Sunday morning.

Tonight’s lows will vary from the low 60s to upper 60s across West Tennessee. Light to moderate showers are expected during the first half of the night, with periods of heavy rain possible early Sunday morning.

TOMORROW:

Rain chances tomorrow will vary anywhere from a 60-90 percent chance through the day. The late morning, early afternoon hours could see some heavy rain along with a few scattered storms. Highs will continue to stay below average, reaching the mid-70s at most during the day. Expect on and off light to moderate showers for much of the day though.

Rainfall amounts so far have shown some areas already receive 4 inches of rain within the last 24 hours. We’ll continue to see more rainfall added on to that. By the end of the week, we could see an additional 4 inches total, with localized heavier amounts of up to 7 inches of rain. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecasts, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

