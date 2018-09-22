Community prays over local neighborhood

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson community gathered for a prayer walk.

The event brought out board members, fire fighters, churches, residents and more. The police department cooked hotdogs and hamburgers for the neighborhood.

After walking down Old Hickory Blvd, the crowds convened in the parking lot of the old k-mart. It was there that they fellowshipped and prayed over the community.

Ten days prior to the walk, churches knocked on doors throughout the neighborhood hoping residents would come and participate. They achieved that goal with over 300 members of the community risking the September showers.

Organizers hope to have prayer walks multiple times per year. They want to target different areas of the city.