West Tennesseans brave rainy weather for annual Benton County Fair

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — West Tennessee has seen quite a bit of rain fall in the past few days, but the wet conditions didn’t stop fair-goers in one county from enjoying the festivities.

Many braved the weather Monday afternoon to attend the grand opening of the Benton County Fair.

Rows of carnival rides and food trucks are set up and ready for business at the fairgrounds.

While many are ready to kick off the 92 year old tradition, there’s just one problem.

Heavy downpours mean most attractions sit on top of several inches of water.

“The rain has put a little damper on it for us, but that’s just mother nature,” manager of the Benton County Fair, Keith Weatherly said.

“So we decided to shut down the rides for the night for safety reasons, we don’t want anybody hurt.”

Weatherly says ride safety is always on his mind.

“Somebody might slip and bump their head or their arm, and we just don’t want to take any chances of anyone getting hurt,” he said.

While the carnival rides are temporarily shut down, Heather Smith who serves on the fair board says there’s plenty more for fair-goers to enjoy.

“The exhibits, the food, and the agricultural parts are huge and important as well,” Smith said.

Smith says it’s also a time for old friends to get together.

“Sometimes, you get to see people who you haven’t seen all year,” she said.

With some luck in the forecast and after a good inspection, Weatherly says he hopes to have the rides up and running by tomorrow.

“Everybody put on your boots and come out, we’re going to have fun regardless,” he said.

Weatherly says admission for the fair is $3 for adults and $2 dollars for children under 6.

The last day for the Benton County Fair is Saturday.