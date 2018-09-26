What’s New Wednesday: Atlas Fitness

Thirty-three-year-old Kristen White has been teaching gym classes since she was just 19-years-old.

“Its always been a passion,” she says.

Now, she has turned that passion, into an everyday routine.

“I had to do a lot of digging and soul-searching and it ultimately became a reality for me,” said White.

For the past nine months, she has owned and operated her own gym, Atlas Fitness in North Jackson.

“We offer a lot of diverse classes; one being ‘hybrid training.’ We consider that our signature class ,” said White.

Shayne Crowe has been a member for the past six weeks. He says most of the workouts are fun, while some push your limits.

“I definitely do not like burpees! However, there is a team atmosphere here. Its the members of the club that make you feel at home,” said Crowe.

“We offer cycling and Crossfit classes. We also have a new program called “Bootycamp” which is strictly for your legs and glutes. I always tell my new clients you are never going to do the same workout with me 2 times in a row,” said White.

To find out pricing information or to try your first week free, check out Atlas Fitness which is located at 3201 Highway 45 Bypass Suite 109 in North Jackson.