Families enjoy Al Chymia Shrine Circus in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Friends, families and animals gathered under the big top Thursday night.

The crowd filled the sets as the animals prepared to entertain.This is the second year the Al Chymia Shrine Circus has come to the Oman Arena. From elephant rides to animals jumping through hoops. there’s something for everyone.

“Well, you get to see animals up close. I mean, unless you have been around animals up close, it’s just a wonderful experience. So, it’ll be something you never seen before,” said Jimmy Norman, organizer.

Tigers, elephants, llamas and horses will be in town all weekend.