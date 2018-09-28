Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Tori Liggett

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is fifth grade teacher Tori Liggett of Greenfield School. Liggett loves the fact she gets to teach close to home.

“I grew up in Greenfield. I’ve actually lived here all my life, and this is my 16th year to teach at Greenfield school,” Liggett said. “I enjoy of course teaching here, my hometown. Now I know most of the kids that come through or their parents. That’s probably my favorite thing about teaching here at our school is that it is my hometown. So a lot of pride there.”

Her classroom consists of plenty of group work. And though her teaching style includes less course work and no homework, she says you need to be flexible as a teacher.

“You have to love students,” Liggett said. “You have to be willing to work extra hard. The curriculum is hard now for the kids. That’s changed a lot over the last 16 years also.”

Liggett will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

