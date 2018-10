Week 8 Player of the Week: Kevin Davis

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Player of the Week is TCA’s Kevin Davis.

In his junior season, Davis has lined up at multiple positions for the lions, spending time at receiver and running back.

This past Friday against Halls, Davis rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

As one of the fastest players in the West Tennessee area, Davis talked about what he brings to the table and what it’s going to take for TCA to make a push for the postseason.