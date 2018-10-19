5th Quarter Final Scores: Week 10
Final scores for Week 10 of high school football (Oct. 19)
Halls 9
Adamsville 47
Westview 31
Bolivar Central 52
Gleason 8
Dresden 61
West Creek 18
Dyer County 55
Chester County 8
Dyersburg 48
Briarcrest 28
Jackson North Side 14
Greenfield 7
Lake County 34
Milan 27
Lexington 7
Haywood 28
Liberty Magnet 6
Union City 14
McKenzie 31
Ripley 6
Riverside 28
Craigmont 20
South Gibson 55
Jackson Christian 7
Tipton-Rosemark 16
Peabody 50
Trinity Christian 0
Lausanne 41
USJ 14
Collinwood 27
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 22
Henry County 37
Clarksville NE 13
Thursday Games (Oct. 18)
Covington 27
Crockett County 6
Fayette Ware 0
McNairy Central 49
Huntingdon 57
Middleton 20
Jackson South Side 49
Humboldt 12
South Fulton 8
West Carroll 42
Camden 35
Sycamore 14
Waverly 54
Scotts Hill 12