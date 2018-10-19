5th Quarter Final Scores: Week 10

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

 

Final scores for Week 10 of high school football (Oct. 19)

 

Halls                  9

Adamsville     47

 

Westview              31

Bolivar Central  52

 

Gleason        8

Dresden     61

 

West Creek     18

Dyer County   55

 

Chester County   8

Dyersburg           48

 

Briarcrest                      28

Jackson North Side  14

 

Greenfield            7

Lake County     34

 

Milan              27

Lexington       7

 

Haywood                28

Liberty Magnet      6

 

Union City       14

McKenzie         31

 

Ripley           6

Riverside  28

 

Craigmont          20

South Gibson   55

 

Jackson Christian     7

Tipton-Rosemark    16

 

Peabody                    50

Trinity Christian    0

 

Lausanne     41

USJ                 14

 

Collinwood                            27

Hollow Rock-Bruceton    22

 

Henry County      37

Clarksville NE     13

 

Thursday Games (Oct. 18)

 

Covington              27

Crockett County    6

 

Fayette Ware              0

McNairy Central      49

 

Huntingdon      57

Middleton         20

 

Jackson South Side  49

Humboldt                    12

 

South Fulton        8

West Carroll       42

 

Camden          35

Sycamore       14

Waverly          54

Scotts Hill      12

