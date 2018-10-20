Pet of the Week: Lemoncake

Say hello to Lemoncake!

Lemoncake is completely vetted and up to date on shots.

She has a moderate energy level, so she would be best suited in a home that is willing to take her for a walk and spend some playtime in the back yard.

She is a little skittish at times, so she needs a home that understands this and will have patience with her. She would be best suited in a home that has older children.

Lemoncake absolutely loves people, toys and going for rides

She is crate trained, house trained and is learning basic commands.

If you would like to foster Lemoncake, or make her a part of your family, please contact: STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at: 731-313-7828