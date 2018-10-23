Week 10 Player of the Week: Deyondrius Hines

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — This week’s Player of the Week is Haywood’s Deyondrius Hines.

This past Friday, the senior quarterback posted 2 touchdowns in the 28-6 win over Liberty Tech.

At the quarterback position, Hines is a leader by example on the field of play, using his athletic ability to make game changing plays in the pass and run game.

With the regular season just about over, Hines said that in order for the Tomcats to make a serious postseason run, the team has to stay focused each and every step of the way.

Haywood will close out the regular season this Friday night against Obion County.