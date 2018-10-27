Pet of the Week: Chrissy

Say hello to Chrissy! She loves to cuddle, give kisses, being pampered, getting lots of loving, and giving tons of love in return.

She is super lovable and loves to play fetch, as well as bury her favorite chew toy under her favorite blanket for safe keeping.

Chrissy is very energetic & excitable, but she is also very submissive. She is a very happy pup that needs a lot of attention, but she is eager to learn. She is crate trained, and still working hard on house training.

Chrissy is completely vetted, very loving, and full of energy, so she would be best suited in a home that is willing to spend time playing with her & taking her for lots of walks or a short run. She also needs a home that understands that she is a young pup, even though she looks like a full grown adult dog.

If you would like to foster Chrissy, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at 731-313-7828