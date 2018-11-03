Pet of the Week: Meet Adora

Say hello to Adora!

Adora loves going for a romp around the park, a long ride through the country or simply snuggling up on the sofa to watch your favorite movie.

She gets along with most other dogs, and is good with kids, but has yet to be “cat tested.”

She is around a year old, is super lovable, and very energetic. She would be best suited in a home that will take her for lots of walks, or a jog around the park.

If you would like to foster Adora, or make her a part of your family & call her your own, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at: 731-313-7828.