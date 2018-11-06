Playoffs Player of the Week: Devin Bowers

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s player of the week is South Side’s Devin Bowers. Bowers is a senior for the Hawks this season, leading the defense at the middle-linebacker spot.

In the Hawks 16-14 win over Creek Wood this past Friday, Bowers recorded 20 total tackles, 4 caused fumbles, and an interception.

As a senior leader, Bowers doesn’t look to shine the spotlight on himself, but gives his teammates the credit for his success on the field.

Bowers will lead South Side once more this Friday night as the Hawks travel to Springfield for a postseason rematch.