FedEx says winter weather disrupted service at Memphis hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx informed customers Thursday that the FedEx Express hub in Memphis experienced disruptions due to winter weather.

A service alert says the hub experienced “substantial disruptions” Wednesday night. They say delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Nov. 15.

The alert was posted on the FedEx website and sent to customers by email.

Customers are urged to check fedex.com for updates or to check the status of shipments.