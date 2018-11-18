Scattered Showers Taper Off By Monday Morning

Weather Update – 11:20 p.m. – Sunday, November 18th

We had a frontal boundary slowly moving through the area today. We managed to warm up into the mid 60s ahead of that front before it reached over our area. As the boundary lifts north along with a surface low, it will bring in some light scattered showers further into West Tennessee. These spotty showers have moved in tonight and will linger into Monday morning before tapering off. Some areas could see patchy fog overnight. Lows could range anywhere from mid to upper 40s south of I-40, to low 40s further north.

TOMORROW:

Beside a few spotty showers early in the morning, the rest of the day will be dry. Clouds will linger around as the front slowly moves out. Behind it we can expect cooler conditions. Highs will only stay into the low 50s.

Some clearing will begin later that night. High pressures moves in by Tuesday which also is followed by colder air, with highs staying below 50°F that day. The rest of the week leading up to Thanksgiving will be fair and warmer! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates

