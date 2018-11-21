Thanksgiving lunch & dinner options in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several restaurants will be open around Jackson on Thanksgiving.



Cracker Barrel will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. while Waffle House, IHOP and Denny’s are open 24/7.

“We’re offering for people that want the turkey dinners, we have the complete turkey dinners with all the fixings,” Denny’s general manager LouAnn Swanson said.

Or, you can order a turkey dinner online.

“Family pack of four, comes with a turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and all the fixings,” Swanson said.

And if you’re looking for a different way to start your Thanksgiving morning, head on down to RIFA Thursday morning where you can volunteer in their soup kitchen.

“The soup kitchen is open 365 days a year, and so it is open on Thanksgiving and it is one of the most favorite days for the kitchen staff,” Lindsay Dawkins, Marketing and Events Coordinator for RIFA, said.

Dawkins says they’ll serve more than 100 people, and anywhere from 50 to 75 volunteers will come to help.

“It’s fun to see families come out, who have made this a tradition of where they start their day off by serving others and then they’ll go home and actually eat their meal,” Dawkins said.

And the Thanksgiving lunch isn’t just for someone who needs a meal. “Maybe you don’t have any family to be a part of. Come be a part of the RIFA family. We would love to have you,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins says there will be a chapel service around 10:45 a.m. Thanksgiving morning before the meal, and they never turn anyone away.