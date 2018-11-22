A Seasonable And Sunny Thanksgiving!

Weather Update – 10:48 a.m. – Thursday, November 22nd

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! One thing we can be thankful for sure is for this beautiful, picture-perfect Fall day we’re having. After a cold start, with many areas seeing temperatures below freezing, we will quickly warm up into the 50s before noon. Highs are expected to reach around 60°F, which is average for this time of year.

TONIGHT:

Much of this fair weather is due to high pressure building in the area. The pressure will then slowly move eastward through the next 24 hours. Rain is in the forecast for Friday and the timing on that has it starting around 6-7 p.m. for much of the area, with up to half an inch possible of rainfall.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com