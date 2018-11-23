Showers Will Move Through Quickly Tonight

Weather Update – 12:40 p.m. – Friday, November 23rd

Good Friday everyone! Not as much as a nice day as it was for our Thanksgiving Day. We started off this morning with temperatures varying in the mid 40s to mid 30s. Cloud cover also begun to increase, with thicker lower level clouds ahead of a cold front that will bring us rain this evening.

Highs should stay at most in the mid 50s. It’s been a slow warm-up though. Going into the night temperatures won’t drop a whole lot. Winds will be out of the south south east during the day with winds sustained at 10-15 mph, but wind gusts as high as 30 mph are possible ahead of the approaching front.

TONIGHT:

Rain chances are likely from 4 p.m. and after, with the best chance for some steady rain in Jackson between 5-8 p.m. The front is fast moving so the rain won’t last long or into the night. It will taper off just after midnight, with gradual clearing overnight. By Saturday we’ll be mostly sunny and mild! Winds behind that front shift from the southwest bringing in more of that milder air for the weekend with highs nearing the middle to upper 60s. We’ll see more clouds by Sunday with a slight chance for scattered showers in the afternoon.

Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast on this rain, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com