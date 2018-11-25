Colder Conditions Return For Monday

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Sunday, November 24th

It’s been quite the windy day! We were mostly cloudy today and saw highs in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers moved through the area, eventually clearing out later in the evening. All this while we saw sustained winds anywhere from 15-25 mph, and gusts up to 40+ mph.

A Wind Advisory is in place until Midnight Monday as we’ll continue to be windy through the night into early Monday. Colder and drier air follows behind this fast moving system so lows tonight will drop down to near freezing.

TOMORROW:

With the windy conditions lasting up until Monday afternoon, along with the already cold temperatures, it will mean that it will feel even colder outside.

In the early morning hours we could see wind chills in the lower 20s and upper teens, even though we’ll be in the low 30s. It will feel near freezing or below for much of the day as well. We will be completely cleared out by Midday of any cloud cover so expect mostly sunny skies for the day. Winds will be out of the West Northwest around 15 mph, calming down by the evening hours.

Fair but cold conditions will continue into Mid-Week with highs in the low to mid-40s. These next few nights will be even colder though, with lows staying in the low 20s. Another round of rain returns by the end of the week along with warmer temperatures. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

