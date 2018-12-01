Mild, Breezy And Fair Conditions To End The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:23 p.m. – Saturday, December 1st

We had a bit of an active start to our Saturday. As the afternoon progressed showers and storms began to linger off and by early evening we had clear skies. Will be staying clear overnight with the passing of a cold front clearing things out. It will also bring breezy conditions along with it. Winds will be out of the south west between 10-15 mph. Lows will be much cooler than the 60s from the night before, dropping around 50°F tonight.

TOMORROW:

Those windy conditions will continue through Sunday. Gusts during the morning could reach up to 30 mph. In general winds will be out of the southwest but then shifting more west northwest later that day after the passing of a weak cold front.

Highs will be mild once again for as well. Average highs are normally around 55°F for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day and highs in the mid-60s. Cloud cover will gradually increase overnight and the weak cold front will bring in cooler temperatures behind that to start the work week.

It will stay dry much of the week, with high pressure dominating the area up until the end of the week, when we see rain chances increase before the weekend. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

