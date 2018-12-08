Wintry Mix For Parts Of West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Saturday, December 8th

**A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of West Tennessee until 9 am Sunday morning. Northern counties bordering Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel are under a Winter Storm Warning, also until 9 a.m. Sunday.**

Slick spots are already happening just north of I-40 where wrecks have been occurring. This means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties at times, especially in these areas. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving! The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1. Make sure to check with your local congregation and our website for any updates to church services on Sunday.

TOMORROW:

We will transition into a wintry mix overnight, and that also includes some snow. That won’t mix in until the early morning hours Sunday. This will be brief because by later that morning and early afternoon we will be cleared of any lingering precipitation. Expect slick roads and areas of patchy ice especially north of Interstate 40.

In terms of ice accumulation, we could see probably a tenth of an inch, with higher amounts further north along with some snow. Forecast snowfall by Sunday morning will stay around 1 to 2 inches at most in isolated areas in northern counties, to a trace closer to I-40.

We’ll be mostly cloudy and dry for the rest of the Sunday with highs nearing 40°F, which could help with some melting. Gradual clearing is expected starting the week and the brief return of sunshine by Tuesday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com