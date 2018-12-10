Deputies search for missing man in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for a missing man near Lexington.
Rocky Wilson, 39, has been missing since around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.
His vehicle was found on Black Bottom Road. Deputies are actively searching the area.
Wilson was last seen wearing a green Carhartt jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans, and boots.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at 731-968-2407.
