Deputies search for missing man in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for a missing man near Lexington.

Rocky Wilson, 39, has been missing since around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

His vehicle was found on Black Bottom Road. Deputies are actively searching the area.

Wilson was last seen wearing a green Carhartt jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at 731-968-2407.

