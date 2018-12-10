Rescue crews search for a Henderson County man who’s been missing over 48 hours

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Family members joined with Henderson County Rescue Crews Monday to search for their loved one Rocky Wilson who has been missing for more than 48 hours.

Rocky Wilson’s brother, Erick said it’s unusual for his brother to go missing for this long.

“He never would stay gone overnight and especially not in this cold weather,” said Erick Wilson.

Erick said he called the sheriff’s department after his brother didn’t return home.

“He had been grocery shopping and he was suppose to be taking his groceries home to his kids and they had called like at 1 o’clock that afternoon and said he never showed up,” said Erick Wilson.

The Sheriff’s Department received a call Sunday that Rocky Wilson’s car was found parked on Black Bottom Road in northern Henderosn County.

“That’s how we knew where to come and what vicinity to start looking in,” said Erick Wilson.”We’ve been out here pretty much all day and as of right now they’ve not found nothing.”

“I’ve seen these things go days, I’ve seen them go hours there’s no reason to it. It’s just, get out there and search until we find something,” said Henderson County Sheriff’s Dept. Investigator Jeremiah Adams.

Henderson County Rescue crews still haven’t found anything, now they’re asking for the public’s help.

“If anyone has any information and have possibly seen Rocky Wilson between Saturday and today (Monday), may possibly know his location may know where he’s been please contact the sheriff’s department,” said Adams.

Rocky Wilson is a white male, age 39, and was last seen wearing a green Carhart jacket, blue jeans, white shirt and boots.

If anyone with any information on Rocky Wilson’s whereabouts should contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department can be contacted at (731)-968-2407.