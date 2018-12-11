Search for missing Henderson Co. man enters day 2

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Rescue teams continued their search Tuesday after a man was reported missing near Lexington.

“Last night made a few phone calls to get more assistance out here to help us,” Henderson County Rescue Squad Assistant Capt. Clint Allen said.

More than 20 people showed up Tuesday morning to help search for 39-year-old Rocky Wilson.

Wilson was reported missing Saturday afternoon when he didn’t come home after grocery shopping.

“Getting our game plan together as far as how we’re going to GPS track it to know where we’ve searched,” Allen said.

Volunteers from the Henderson County, Decatur County, and Carroll County rescue squads, along with the Finger Fire Department, all searched for Wilson. The group prayed before splitting up to search the woods off Black Bottom Road.

“The plan is to comb the woods as best we can,” Allen said. “The search teams will be out here all day at least till dark or until we find Mr. Wilson.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News joined one group in the search, riding into the woods as far as possible, then searching on foot.

Allen says as these searches go into day two, day three, day four, they need even more manpower.

“The majority of the time you’re not going to walk down a trail and the person is going to be there,” Allen said. “You’re going to be off the beaten path. You have to have boots on the ground to help locate them.”

Allen says he hopes by the end of the day Tuesday, the search field is 1,000 yards away from where Wilson’s vehicle was found Sunday near Bolens Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Black Bottom Road.

If you have any information on Rocky Wilson’s whereabouts, call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-968-2407.