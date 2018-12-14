Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Rachel Higgins

GADSDEN, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Kentucky native and Gadsden Elementary School teacher Rachel Higgins. She has taught for seven years.

Higgins made West Tennessee her home years ago and loves the school system where she works.

“My husband’s job brought us here, and I couldn’t imagine leaving now,” Higgins said. “I love it, and I love the small community.”

The third grade teacher says her nurturing ability and love for children made being a teacher the perfect fit for her.

“I love to teach and I’ve done nursery, and even when I was little, and that was probably my favorite part was to be able to teach and be able to take care of kids,” Higgins said. “And then so when I was able to do that as a teacher, that was just the perfect job for me.”

Higgins will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in January, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

