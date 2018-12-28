Local nonprofits in need of end-of-year donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — You have just three days to get in your monetary donations to nonprofits to write them off on this year’s taxes.

“Right now, the Dream Center is in need of cash,” said Gail Gustafson, the center’s executive director.

And they aren’t the only nonprofit you can donate to if you’re looking for a tax write-off before 2018 ends.

“With the California wildfires, the hurricanes, it’s been a really busy disaster season,” David Brumley, a disaster volunteer with the Red Cross, said. “Obviously monetary donations are most important to us at this time.”

“If you have some extra cash at the end of the year and you’re thinking, ‘What can I do with that?’ we can always use that,” said Daryl Chansuthus, executive director of Wo/Men’s Resource & Rape Assistance Program, or WRAP.

Once you donate, you will get a receipt to submit when you do your taxes.

But money isn’t the only thing these nonprofits need at the end of year. They can also use clothing, food and other household items.

“We have families that move into new housing because they can’t go back to where they were previously, and they start with nothing,” Chansuthus said.

So WRAP is always looking for clothing to help these families rebuild their lives.

The Dream Center can also use other items as well.

“Toys are always good, bicycles for the ladies’ health, exercise equipment for the ladies,” Gustafson said.

But all three had one donation they are always in need of — time.

“This year alone, from the first of July to the present, the local chapter has responded to 25 house fires just in Madison County,” Brumley said.

“Time is a great thing to give,” Gustafson said. “Whether it’s rocking a baby or answering telephones while the ladies are in class.”

“We value people who want to donate time to help sort through the donations. That’s a major task in and of itself,” Chansuthus said.

Donating any of these items is a great way to end 2018 and begin 2019.

