Funeral services for Regina Lee Morris Bryant, age 58, of Selmer, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Cypress Creek First Baptist Church in Selmer, TN. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Selmer, TN. Mrs. Bryant passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Friday, January 11, 2019 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Bryant will lie in state Saturday morning, January 12, 2019 at Cypress Creek First Baptist Church in Selmer, TN from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.