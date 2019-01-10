Donors start new year by giving at Lifeline Blood Services

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans got a chance Thursday to win prizes and help others at the same time.

Many were starting off their new year right by saving a life through blood donations at Lifeline Blood Services.

All donors received a free long-sleeve t-shirt and were allowed to register to win a number of gift cards along with fitness and spa packages.

“If you haven’t given in a long time, come on out and donate, because there is no substitute,” Lifeline Blood Services public relations coordinator Cherie Parker said. “We have to give blood to patients every day, and there is no better gift that you can give to someone.”