PET OF THE WEEK– Meet this week’s pet of the week, Graclyn.

Get ready to be blessed with the presence of Graclyn. This beautiful little girl loves people and is very affectionate. She wants nothing more than to spend every moment of the day snuggled up with her favorite person.

Graclyn is great with other dogs, and she loves to romp and play. She has an easy going personality and is happy to go with the flow. She is happy to ride along as you run errands or snuggle up and keep you warm as you lounge on the sofa reading your favorite book.

Graclyn is such a sweet and loving girl, and she wants nothing more than to have her own family to share all her love with. She loves cuddling and giving kisses, she just needs a family to share all the love with.

Please consider making Graclyn a part of your family to start out 2019. She is fully vetted, and heart worm negative.

If you would like to foster Graclyn, or make her a part of your family, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at 731-313-7828.