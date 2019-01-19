PET OF THE WEEK– Dixie is the Pet of the Week on Saturday, January, 19.

She was found starving, full of parasites, and with burns to both of her ears. The woman who found her wanted to get her in good hands, so she asked Saving The Animals Together to step in.

Today, she is playful, loving, and ready to find her new home. She enjoys playing fetch and doing anything that involves running. She is best suited for a family on-the-go.

She is spayed and up-to-date on shots. She doesn’t mind cats, but gets rough while playing, so she will need to be supervised around cats or small dogs.

If you would like to foster Dixie, or would like to make her a part of your family, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at 731-313-7828.