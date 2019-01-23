Dream fulfilled for West Tennessee man to travel to Vegas, meet his favorite poker player

TREZEVANT, Tenn.–“I’m competitive, I can do it on my own, I like the strategy,” said 33-year -old Zach Butler, referring to his favorite game…poker.

“I’m thinking Zach’s gonna have the trip of a lifetime,” said Cynthia Mayberry, Zach’s mother.

Zach gets to make a special trip, all thanks to the Dream Foundation. The Dream Foundation helps terminally ill adults by fulfilling a dream for them.

“Most people don’t know that there’s any type of foundation or any companies that will help finance an make it happen for somebody like Zach,” said Mayberry.

Zach was diagnosed with Friedrich’s Ataxia, a rare genetic disease that causes difficulty walking, a loss of sensation in the arms and legs, and impaired speech. He was given only 6 months to live. His soon-to-be fulfilled dream is to go to Las Vegas and meet his favorite poker player, Daniel Negreanu.

“It’s just awesome. It’s like Christmas for me because these people that are on a hell of a journey, a long journey, which is coming to an end,” said Chuck Lamberth, who works with Genentech Oncology.

This dream is an exciting addition to Zach’s story.

“I can’t really explain it. It’s great being able to just go out there. It’s gonna be real fun to meet him,” said Butler.