New movie theater brings upgraded amenities to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Empire Theatre is planning to bring a luxurious movie watching experience to Jackson.

The theater is set to open this April with 700 seats and eight screens, along with top amenities.

President and CEO of Phoenix Theatre Entertainment Phil Zacheretti mentioned some of the upgrades they will include.

“We’re going to have the electric reclining seats in every auditorium, we’ve got immersive digital surround sound in each auditorium, we’ll have the widest wall-to-wall screens we can fit in the building,” Zacheretti said. “We’re also going to have craft beers, a lot of different food items from mozzarella sticks, and pizzas, and pretzels.”

Zacheretti says the frustration of arriving at the theater to find no seats left will be a thing of the past.

“You’re going to be able to go three or four days — sometimes with the big blockbusters a couple of weeks — in advance and buy the tickets for the showtime you want, and the exact seats you want.”

Zacheretti said this theater experience is unlike anything the Hub City has ever seen.

“We’re bringing a theater that you guys have never had the opportunity to enjoy a movie in before.”