Food delivery service ‘WAITR’ comes to Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new food delivery business called ‘WAITR’ is ready to take your order.

It’s one of two delivery services now up and running in Jackson.

“It’s a free app that they can download, on their smartphone, you can get it in Google Play, or the app store,” said WAITR event launcher Jacqueline Poirrier.

On Wednesday evening, the new business held the launch party for their food delivery app with downtown Jackson’s very own Rock’n Dough.

“They (WAITR) started in Louisiana where I’m from, and I have some really good buddies who are with the company, and I know how they operate,” said Rock’n Dough owner, Jerry Corley.

Poirrier said this app already has over 20 restaurants signed up.

“They get to view all the local restaurants we’ve partnered with around town and have their food brought to them for a flat $5 fee,” Poirrier said.

Restaurants such as Chick-fil-A, Rock’n Dough, The Blacksmith, Popeye’s, Baskin-Robbins, Wings Etc. and more have joined the app.

“We are always growing, we’re always adding on more,” Poirrier said.

The food delivery business is becoming more popular in Jackson. Another service, Bite Squad, launched late last year.

The business is so popular that WAITR is already offering full-time and part-time positions.

“In the next 90 days, we are looking to hire some drivers. Every time we launch in a new market we expect to bring 100 jobs in 90 days,” Poirrier said.

Wesley Harris, a new WAITR app user, said the delivery service is perfect for the people in Jackson.

“A hundred new jobs, and they’ll probably have plenty of work to do, as much as people like to eat out in Jackson. I mean, you can imagine how many people are going to be driving around delivering food,” Harris said.

