Winter Weather Advisory For This Evening

Weather Update: 10:35 AM — Friday February 15–

Today:

Temps have leveled off after a frontal passage this morning. Currently we’re in the upper 30s in NW Tennessee and mid 40s around I-40. The next system is quickly taking shape in Kansas/Oklahoma. Moisture is already spreading eastward towards the TN Valley. Rain should begin by late morning, becoming a bit more steady through late afternoon into this evening.

Tonight:

As the parent shortwave moves east towards the TN river. Colder air will be pulled south including freezing temps. Thankfully MOST of the moisture will already be departing, but there is a small window for NW TN there maybe time for a light glazing via freezing rain Friday night… The rest of West TN, just a cold nuisance rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued and will go into effect at 6:00 PM this evening and continue until 3:00 AM as precipitation comes to an end from west to east. It’s a small window and folks that are traveling early only need to be concerned. Most will melt just after or before sunrise as temps climb quickly back above freezing…

Dryer on Saturday some sun, but cold.