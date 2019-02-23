Meet Hank, our Pet of the Week

Say Hello to Hank! Hank was found wandering near a vet’s office back in the summer and his owner could not be located. One of the STAT members decided to foster him until he could find his forever home. He is around 2 years old and is a very smart boy. He is very patient and willing to please, has a huge heart and is always willing to give tons of wiggly love, including getting in a few swipes of “happiness” when his tail gets to wagging too fast!

Hank gets along well with other dogs and doesn’t mind being around cats at all, but his favorite thing to do is run around in the backyard! He loves chasing the wind and sniffing out new discoveries. He is a curious boy that is always ready to see where the next adventure takes him!

Hank is up-to-date on all shots, and luckily, he tested negative for heartworms and is now on heartworm prevention. He is crate trained, walks well on a leash, knows simple commands, and is learning sign language for dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Hank, or if you would like to foster him or any of the STAT dogs, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at: 731-313-7828.

Or find STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether