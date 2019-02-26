Some concerned citizens create a petition calling for the removal of a JMCSS board member

JACKSON, Tenn–

A petition started by some concerned citizens follows an email reportedly sent by Jackson-Madison School Board member Morris Merriweather.

In the email, Merriweather names specific family members of a school employee.

The petition calls for 4 reasons that Merriweather should resign.

The email sent by the school employee, to all school board members said “I am asking you to please support Dr. Jones and his plan for our school system.”

In response to the email, Merriweather, said “First I want to say that I do support Dr. Jones but I will never support anyone that I think is not headed in the right direction.”

Merriweather then claims in a second email how the school employee has a biased opinion.

“Yes I know you were on the county payroll for a long time as well as your husband who now works in purchasing at the finance office.” said Morris Merriweather, JMCSS School Board member.

It also mentions of more of the employee’s family members and where they work.

I reached out to Merriweather who said since sending these emails he has apologized to the employee and their family along with Dr. Jones.

But a petition calling for his resignation is still active, and Merriweather has declined to comment on this matter.

After reaching out to several school board members some refused to comment and some were not available.

JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones spoke on the matter.

He said in part, “It is my job as superintendent to keep the school system moving forward in the right direction.” said Dr. Jones.

He also went on and said, “It is my intention to continue to work with Merriweather and the entire board as long as I am in the role.”

For the full quote click on the seen on 7 section.