Tennessee among 8 states in broadband mapping project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will be among eight states in a new project to expand and update a national broadband map.

A news release from U.S. Sen Marsha Blackburn’s office says the project by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will help Tennessee get a clear and complete picture of broadband availability.

The other states involved include California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

Recent federal budget legislation includes $7.5 million for the project.