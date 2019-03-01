Decaturville woman feeds and supports flood victims

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. – A woman lost her own business, but instead of asking for help, she’s helping others.

“Just seeing people suffer worse than me, its just what we do,” said Donna Watford, owner of Fisherdale Marina and Yacht Club.

After seeing enough people suffer, Watford says she has one goal, helping the community.

“We are up first thing in the morning. We see them heading out on boats, coming in upset, emotional. Coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner – we don’t care. Whatever you need, we are going to make sure you get it one way or the other,” Watford said.

She and her family own a restaurant which is now underwater.

“We’ve lost our marina over there. Of course, it’s fixable, but there is a whole lot of people who have lost more than we have,” Watford said.

Watford says she has taken matters into her own hands in a time of devastation.

She is letting community members, some even strangers who have nowhere else to go, stay at her home. She says they are now what she considers family. She is even providing food to some.

“Every time I come in, she says ‘Have you had breakfast yet? Come back in I got lunch.’ Every time you turn around, she is helping everybody and doing all she can,” said resident Nick Rochelle.

“God gave me this mission. Let’s step up to the plate. Let’s make sure everybody is taken care of, and that’s what we are going to do, because I have not lost nearly what some people have lost,” Watford said.

The Red Cross says they are looking for volunteers to join their team to help flood victims. They will be having a Red cross orientation training this Sunday at the Parsons First Baptist Church.

For more information on becoming a volunteer with the Red Cross, visit the Seen On 7 page of our website.