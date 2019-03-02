Meet Wynter, our Pet of the Week

Get warmed up by Wynter! This sweet little girl, with the speckled ears, heart shaped nose, and beautiful eyes is just a young little thing, between 10-11 months old, but she has already found herself looking for someone to love her and give her the home she deserves.

Wynter loves kids, cats, and other dogs, so she would be a great addition to any family. She is still learning basic commands and needs to be in a home that will work with her on these, but she is eager to please and a quick learner!

Wynter is a great little pup and would be a great addition to any family. She has unconditional love and loyalty; she just needs someone to return the same to her.