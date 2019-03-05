Pre-K registration open for Jackson-Madison Co. students

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Registration for Pre-K is open for Jackson-Madison County Schools.

“We have 400 slots currently for Pre-K,” said Mary Myers, leader of Early Foundations for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

She says age and the amount of space available plays a factor for Pre-K registration.

“So you’ll be 4 by Aug. 15, and then periodically spaces become available throughout the year,” Myers said.

It’s an easy two-step process to start registering your child for Pre-K. Start off by going online and filling out some forms, bringing any needed documents to the Nova Early Learning Center. The school district will be holding registration days at the service center on North Parkway later this month.

“On March 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, we’re going to have a day that day for taking paperwork for Pre-K as well,” Myers said.

School leaders say so far almost half of the available slots have been filled.

“Currently we have about 200 who have made online application, so we encourage you to come out in a timely fashion to get your student application complete,” Myers said.

The deadline to register their child for Pre-K is May 24. For registration information, visit the Seen On 7 section of our website.