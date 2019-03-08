Funeral service for Maybelle Steward Scott, age 77, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Scott passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Scott will lie-in-state on Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.