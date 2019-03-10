Crockett County house fire leaves homeowner in good spirits

ALAMO, Tenn–“Uh, it will be alright,” is what homeowner Gayle Watson said after firemen of the Alamo Fire Department worked to put the fire out on his home.

Fire Chief Neal Towater said they received calls of the fire ten minutes after 5pm Sunday evening.

“We arrived on the scene probably about 6 minutes later seen some smoke coming from the c side of the house which is the back side, we made entry though the a side and pretty well got the fire under the control, took us about 20 minutes,” said Alamo Fire Chief, Neal Towater.

Chief Towater said, after doing a walking through of the home, he declared the house is a total loss.

Normally news of this would be devastating for a homeowner, but not for Watson.

“Yes ma’am we’ll keep going,” said Watson.

Watson is also the owner of Watson’s rental property and he said this is just one of his many homes in Alamo.

“16 to 17 of them that we rent out,” said Watson.

He said the people were lucky to have gotten out when they did.

“I was at the batting cages and I seen smoke and I came up here, but they had just pulled out,” said Watson.

Watson said with no one injured, him and his family are ready to start getting the home back into shape.

“I got a grandson that’s 18 that goes to college, he likes to work so he walked up, we gone fix it back, I let him do it,” said Watson.

Chief Towater said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.