Flood victims go to Savannah church for relief

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A second load of supplies made its way Monday to the Savannah Church of Christ.

“Blankets, we had pillows, which are very vital to those who have lost everything in their homes,” volunteer Ray Waggoner said. “We’ve had diapers delivered, we’ve had socks delivered, personal hygiene items as well.”

Members from several churches carried in supplies to be given to flood victims.

“The community churches, the community civic groups, just the general public has been here to support our county individuals,” Waggoner said.

When flood survivors walk into the Church of Christ, they’re going to be greeted by people who are going to give them what they need — food, cleaning supplies and someone to talk to.

“The first thing we ask, ‘How are you?'” volunteer Bill Shadel said. “And they’ll tell you that their home is underwater. Many of them will tell you that they haven’t even gotten to their home yet.”

The people who are able to make it to their homes need something more tangible.

“A lot of cleaning supplies are starting to be requested,” Waggoner said. “Cleaning supplies continually and will be a tremendous help for those, because we do have some cleaning supplies, but that quantity is beginning to dwindle.”

The Church of Christ is receiving donations and open to flood victims from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. most days.