Jackson Woman’s Club honors poetry contest winners

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Woman’s Club honors local students who took part in their poetry contest.

Students from schools across Jackson submitted poetry. It could be about their life, something they love, a haiku or a traditional poem. The best ones were chosen to be recognized.

Leaders with the Jackson Woman’s Club say this is one of their favorite events.

“It’s just the highlight of our year,” said Reba Anderson, education chairman for the Jackson Woman’s Club. “It really is, because we had the students and the parents, and it may be the only time they really get acclaim for the one thing they did that was special.”

They also awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a nursing student.