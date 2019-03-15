Exhibit highlights retired doctor’s military-inspired art

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local veteran who’s also a retired doctor showed off some unique artwork.

Dr. Jerry Mueller is a resident at Elmcroft Assisted Living Center of Jackson who created artwork reflecting his days in the Korean War.

The Community Military Appreciation Committee created the program to honor veterans like Dr. Mueller and to display his artwork and honor his service to our country.

Mueller says he’s humbled to have his works of art on display.

“Well that makes me honored. That’s honor. Get that amongst the celebrities,” Mueller said.

The artwork he painted will be displayed in Jackson City Hall.