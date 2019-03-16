Carroll Co. Carl Perkins Center throws 1980s themed fundraiser

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – If you want to dance the night away, but also help out a local cause, then Saturday night in McKenzie had the event for you.

This year’s dinner and auction for the Carroll county Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse was a 1980s theme.

“We just love to give a whole experience with our dinner and auction, not just a stuffy formal dinner…we like to really have fun,” said Linsey Hugueley, Co-Chair of the Carroll Co. Carl Perkins Center Board.

There was live music focused on the 1980’s greatest hits, 1980s trivia, and a best outfit competition.

In addition to the fun experience, the 1980s hold a special significance for Carl Perkins centers across west Tennessee.

“1981 was also the year that the first Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center opened up in Jackson,” said Teejay Glidwell, County Director for the Carroll County Carl Perkins Center.

Organizers say the themes are not just for fun. They help bring in donations and beat previous fundraising records.

“Last year was the first year that–we doubled the most money we ever made last year, so this year we’re really excited and we’ve already got a good start going with our sponsors,” said Hugueley.

Even with all the fun and entertainment, the community had the future of the center in mind.

“It’s fun yet edgy–but this is a serious matter, so we hope that everybody come out and have a good time and support the kids. Because it’s all about the kids,” said Board President Brandi McKinnie.

“To attend these events, to donate to the center, to do these fundraisers…so that we continue to provide those services and keep our kids safe in Carroll County,” added Glidwell.